LeBron has triple-double as Cavs send Grizzlies to 8th straight loss

There was no losing streak for the Cleveland Cavaliers and no end to the losing streak for the Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron James recorded his 11th triple-double of the season to lead the Cavs to a 112-89 win at Memphis in an interconference matchup on Friday night at FedExForum in Memphis.

James had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Cavs avenge a 110-103 loss to Washington on Thursday, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

Playing in its first game since the All-Star break, Memphis has now lost eight in a row.

Memphis got off to a good start, taking a 27-20 lead after the first quarter before the Cavs started to assert themselves late in the second quarter.

Cleveland went on an 8-0 run over the final 2:38 of the quarter to take a 54-49 at halftime, but Memphis had a response in the third quarter.

The Grizzlies started the third on an 11-3 run to grab a 60-57 lead with 8:42 remaining in the third before Cleveland once again responded.

The Cavs went on an 8-0 run over the next 1:43 to take a 65-60 lead, and then went on another 8-0 run to take an 85-71 lead with 16.7 seconds left in the third.

Cleveland delivered the knockout punch in the fourth quarter, building its lead to 22 points at 100-78 with 5:31 remaining in the game.

George Hill scored 18 points and Larry Nance Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds to flank James for the Cavs, who shot 46 percent from the field (40 of 87) and outrebounded the Grizzlies, 46-37.

Tyreke Evans and JaMychal Green each scored 15 points to lead Memphis, which turned the ball over 21 times. Evans left the game with a rib injury suffered in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Cleveland outscored Memphis in the second half, 58-40, and saw six players score in double figures overall.

Besides James, Hill and Nance, Jordan Clarkson scored 14 points and Rodney Hood and Cedi Osman each scored 10 points to also get in double-figure scoring for the Cavs.

