Conley's seven 3-pointers help Grizzlies past Mavericks

Mike Conley scored a game-high 28 points that included seven 3-pointers to help the Memphis Grizzlies cool off the visiting Dallas Mavericks, 98-88, Monday night.

The Grizzlies won for the seventh time in eight home games, while Dallas, which entered the first meeting of the season between these Southwest Division riding a season-best four-game win streak, lost for the seventh time in eight road games. The Mavs’ 88 points marked a season-low.

Conley’s seventh 3-pointer with 4:24 to go in the game came on the heels of Garrett Temple’s second 3-pointer for a 90-84 lead, the largest margin either team managed since the Grizzlies led 25-19 in the final minute of the first quarter.

Marc Gasol, who finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks, then splashed a jumper to give Memphis the largest lead of the game, 92-84 with 3:01 to go. A Kyle Anderson steal and dunk pushed the Grizzlies’ run to 10-0 for a 10-point lead to seal the victory.

The two teams went back-and-forth through three quarters, which ended 74-74, the game’s 11th tie after 15 lead changes to that point.

Dallas, playing without starter Wesley Matthews and key reserves J.J. Barea and Dwight Powell due to injuries, shot just 29.2 percent from the floor in the first quarter. The Mavs shot in the low 30s for the entire game against Memphis’ grinding defense, which came in leading the league in points allowed, giving up just 100.8.

Still, Dallas managed to stay in it thanks to a free throw advantage, low turnovers and a monster game by center DeAndre Jordan, who finished with his 10th double-double of the season, posting 17 points and 20 rebounds. Dennis Smith Jr. finished with 19 points and rookie guard Luka Doncic had 15 points and 10 rebounds, but he struggled from the floor, going 6 of 20.

Dallas missed its bench scorers, settling for just 14 bench points.

Memphis rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points, while Temple and JaMychal Green each added 12.

