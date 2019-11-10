Doncic shines again as Mavs cruise by Grizzlies

Luka Doncic missed his fifth triple-double of the season by two assists Saturday night, leading the visiting Dallas Mavericks to a 138-122 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nov 9, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year standout accumulated 24 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in just 29 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back, helping the Mavericks soothe the sting of a narrow home loss to New York on Friday.

Dallas’ comfortable win came without star big man Kristaps Porzingis, who was given the night off. Likewise, Memphis chose to rest rookie standout Ja Morant on the second night of back-to-back.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 23 points.

The Mavericks took the lead for good with a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter that turned a three-point deficit into a 47-40 lead. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Justin Jackson contributed 3-pointers to the burst.

Dallas extended a six-point halftime lead to 104-91 by the third quarter’s end, then never allowed the hosts to get closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Doncic hit nine of his 16 shots on a night when the Mavericks shot 53.6 percent from the field.

Hardaway finished with 20 points for the Mavericks, who remained unbeaten on the road (4-0) with a third win in their last four games.

Justin Jackson added 17 points for Dallas, while Seth Curry had 16, Jalen Brunson 13, and Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell 11 apiece.

Jae Crowder had 18 points, Tyus Jones and Marko Guduric 14 apiece, Kyle Anderson 12, De’Anthony Melton 11 and Jonas Valanciunas 10 for the Grizzlies, who were coming off a blowout loss at Orlando on Friday.

Jones matched Doncic with a game-high eight assists.

Memphis lost despite shooting 52.6 percent.

—Field Level Media