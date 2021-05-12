Grizzlies blow out Mavericks as Luka Doncic struggles

EditorsNote: Changed spelling of Redick on second reference

Slideshow ( 52 images )

Ja Morant recorded 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lift the host Memphis Grizzlies to a 133-104 rout over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points with three steals and John Konchar added 18 for the Grizzlies (36-33), who posted their third straight win and fourth in five games on Tuesday despite playing without Jonas Valanciunas (back soreness) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee).

Kyle Anderson had 15 points and Brandon Clarke collected 14 points and nine rebounds as Memphis benefited from seven players scoring in double figures to avert a season sweep at the hands of Dallas. The Grizzlies shot 57.3 percent from the floor and 48.5 percent (16-for-33) from 3-point range.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, Willie Cauley-Stein added a season-high 16 and Jalen Brunson had 15 for the Mavericks (40-29), who saw their four-game winning streak come to a screeching halt.

Luka Doncic made just 4 of 16 shots from the floor to finish with 12 points. He also gave the Mavericks a scare after he jumped over an advertising board and fell on the concrete floor while chasing a loose ball with 24 seconds left in the second quarter.

Cauley-Stein’s dunk trimmed Memphis’ lead to 72-69 midway into the third quarter before Anderson scored eight of his team’s next 10 points. Anderson highlighted the surge with three mid-range jumpers and Morant added a short jumper to push the Grizzlies’ lead to 84-71.

Dallas attempted to chip away, however De’Anthony Melton and Morant sank 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to push Memphis’ advantage to 96-80.

Frustration mounted for the Mavericks, who saw Dwight Powell ejected after committing a flagrant-2 foul on Clarke early in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies scored the first eight points of the quarter to ignite a 13-4 run to push their lead to 109-86.

Dallas’ JJ Redick limped off the court early in the second quarter and did not return to the contest with what the team labeled as right heel soreness. Redick missed time earlier this season with right heel/Achilles issues.

--Field Level Media