Grizzlies unleash offense to slay Pistons

It took the Memphis Grizzlies something they hadn’t done all season to earn something they hadn’t achieved in the month of April.

MarShon Brooks came off of the bench to lead all scorers with 25 points to help the Grizzlies to a 130-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday in a game featuring two teams playing out the string since they have been eliminated from playoff contention.

In recording their highest point total of the season, the Grizzlies had four players score at least 20 points.

In addition to MarShon Brooks, Dillon Brooks had 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, Marc Gasol just missed out on a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and Kobi Simmons added 20 points for Memphis, which snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time in April.

The Grizzlies shot 57.8 percent from the field and were 16-of-33 from 3-point range.

Anthony Tolliver scored 19 points and Luke Kennard added 18 points in defeat for Detroit.

Memphis started to break open a close game late in the first quarter, going on a 15-2 run to take a 39-24 lead with 9:28 remaining in the first half.

The lead for the Grizzlies grew to 20 at 46-26 with eight minutes remaining until halftime before the Pistons rallied and cut the lead all the way down to four at 57-53 with 1:11 remaining.

Leading 68-67 with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter, Memphis outscored Detroit the rest of the third quarter by a 28-17 margin to take a 96-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

In a fourth quarter filled with offense, Detroit closed to within seven points at 119-112 with 2:36 remaining, but that was a close as the Pistons would get.

Memphis ended the game on an 11-5 spurt to preserve the win.

