Valanciunas, Grizzlies shut down Pistons

Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away from the visiting Detroit Pistons, 96-82, on Monday.

Feb 3, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson warms up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Valanciunas made 13 of 19 field goal attempts. Dillon Brooks contributed 15 points and five assists as the Grizzlies swept the two-game season series after winning in Detroit last month.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who returned after serving a one-game NBA suspension, supplied 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Reserve guard Tyus Jones had 13 points and five assists off the bench, while rookie Ja Morant added 12 points and seven assists. Memphis recorded 12 blocks while Detroit swatted just two shots.

The Pistons shot 34.7 percent, nearly equaling their season low of 33.7 percent. Andre Drummond led them with 25 points, 18 rebounds and four assists but his team was limited to 29 second-half points. Reserves Christian Wood and Langston Galloway scored 17 points apiece off the bench.

Starters Reggie Jackson, Sekou Doumbouya and Tony Snell shot a combined 4-for-38 from the field.

Pistons guard Derrick Rose missed the game due to an adductor strain. Shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk sat out due to a hip injury.

The game was tied at 53 apiece at halftime. Drummond led the Pistons with 16 points while counterpart Valanciunas topped the Grizzlies with 14 points.

Memphis scored the first nine points of the second half. Brooks had five points and an assist during that span and Valanciunas finished it off with a dunk. Drummond ended the Pistons’ drought with a point-blank shot.

The Pistons only scored 10 points in the quarter but Memphis also had its offensive struggles after the early outburst. The Grizzlies led 72-63 heading into the fourth.

Memphis extended the lead to 13 in the first two minutes with baskets from Valanciunas and Josh Jackson. They made back-to-back baskets a short time later to increase Memphis’ advantage to 16 at 84-68.

A Morant jumper with four minutes left made it an 18-point differential at 90-72.

—Field Level Media