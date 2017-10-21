Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies

The defending champion Golden State Warriors continue their three-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday armed with their first victory of the season. After the Houston Rockets spoiled its banner-raising party 122-121 on Tuesday, Golden State regrouped with a 128-120 win over New Orleans on Friday behind 31 points from Klay Thompson and 28 from Stephen Curry.

The Warriors got a bit healthier with the return of Andre Iguodala, who recorded seven points, seven rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes Friday after missing Tuesday’s opener with a bad back. Memphis is coming off a season-opening 103-91 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday that served as a coming-out party for rookie Dillon Brooks. The 45th overall selection from Oregon recorded 19 points -- the most by a Canadian-born player in his first NBA game -- and five rebounds, prompting teammate Mike Conley to tell reporters: “Man, somebody made a mistake not drafting (Brooks earlier).” Two of Golden State’s 15 losses and one of their five home setbacks in 2016-17 came against the Grizzlies as the clubs split the four-game season series.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Tennessee (Memphis)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (1-1): Draymond Green (knee) did not practice Wednesday after recording nine points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes Tuesday, and contributed 10 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes Friday. Golden State is 31-for-62 from 3-point range this season after averaging 31.2 attempts in 2016-17 while making 38.3 percent. Kevin Durant is off to a solid start, scoring 22 points Friday after totaling 20 on Tuesday, and is 16-for-31 from the floor in the two games.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (1-0): The usual suspects also produced Wednesday as point guard Mike Conley scored 27 points while center Marc Gasol contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds. Chandler Parsons, who signed a four-year, $94,438,523 contract before an injury-plagued last season -- his first with Memphis, was booed by the home crowd Wednesday while scoring six points. Parsons said the booing was ”tasteless,‘’ while Gasol told reporters: “I wasn’t happy with that at all. He’s one of us. Booing Chandler is like booing Mike or myself.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Parsons averaged 14.3 points in five seasons with Houston and Dallas before slumping to 6.2 in 34 games in 2016-17.

2. Curry recorded eight assists Friday, moving past Tim Hardaway (3,926) and into second on the franchise’s all-time list with 3,929. Hall of Famer Guy Rodgers had 4,855 assists with the Philadelphia Warriors (1958-62) and San Francisco Warriors (1962-66).

3. Memphis and San Antonio were the only teams to defeat Golden State twice last season.

PREDICTION: Warriors 111, Grizzlies 103