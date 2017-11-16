Collison's 30 points help Pacers subdue Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Guard Darren Collison scored a season-high 30 points as the Indiana Pacers held on to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-113 on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

The Pacers (7-8) led from wire-to-wire and by as many as 17 points. The Grizzlies were down 97-84 after three quarters. They cut the lead to 112-108 after a three from Chandler Parsons (13 points) and a driving layup from guard Tyreke Evans (18 points, nine assists, six rebounds) with 2:47 left in the fourth quarter.

With 12.4 seconds left in the quarter, center Marc Gasol hit a jumper, was fouled, and made the free throw to close the gap to 116-113. A late Pacers turnover gave Memphis one final chance but Gasol missed a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining and the Grizzlies could not get off another shot.

Memphis (7-7) has lost three straight and six of its last eight.

Gasol finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and five assists. Rookie Dillon Brooks chipped in 11 points with five rebounds. Mario Chalmers stared in place of point guard Mike Conley (Achilles tendon) and scored eight points with six assists.

The Pacers shot 50.6 percent from the floor and went 12-for-24 from 3-point range. Memphis shot 51.2 percent from the field while going 8-for-32 from distance.

Guard Victor Oladipo had 21 points with six rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Pacers. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points and forward Domantas Sabonis contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Indiana led 67-53 at halftime and Collison already had 20 points.

NOTES: Grizzlies F JaMychal Green returned to action after missing 12 games because of an ankle injury. He finished with eight points and three rebounds and three turnovers in 17 minutes. .... Pacers F Thaddeus Young was graduated from Mitchell High School in Memphis and his jersey already was retired, but Tuesday night he attended a ceremony at which the jersey was raised to the rafters. Young recently funded a new weight room for his alma mater. ... Indiana PF Domantas Sabonis entered Wednesday’s game ranked fourth in the NBA in field goal shooting at 63 percent. ... Grizzlies F Chandler Parsons started play Wednesday tied for fifth in 3-point field goal percentage at 50 percent (18 of 36).