Grizzlies' defense holds down Clippers

Mike Conley scored 22 points, and JaMychal Green added 19 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as the Memphis Grizzlies built a big early lead and held on for a 96-86 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Conley, who fouled out when the Clippers rallied for an overtime victory the last time the teams met on Nov. 23, added seven rebounds and went 9 of 16 from the field. Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. added 13 points for Memphis, which entered having lost four of its previous five games.

Boban Marjanovic scored 19 points off the bench as the Clippers erased a 16-point, first-half deficit to lead in the third quarter, only to let the chance at a road victory slip away. The Clippers entered with five victories in their previous six games.

It was the Clippers’ lowest-scoring game of the season, ending their streak of 22 consecutive games of at least 100 points. They last scored under 100 was when they recorded 98 in a season-opening defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

The Grizzlies thought they had a victory at Los Angeles less than two weeks ago when they led by eight points with two minutes remaining. The Clippers ultimately forced overtime and won in the extra period as Montrezl Harrell scored 22 points.

Harrell scored eight points on Wednesday, ending his NBA-best streak of 12 consecutive games with at least 14 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies raced out to a 10-0 lead and held the Clippers without a field goal over the first 4:22 of the game. Memphis held a 27-15 lead after one quarter and led 51-42 after the left-handed Conley hit a running right-handed 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

The Clippers continued to rally in the second half, forging a 51-51 tie after an Avery Bradley steal and layup with 9:31 remaining in the third quarter. But Memphis put the game away by outscoring the Clippers 27-17 over the final quarter.

Danilo Gallinari scored 17 points and Lou Williams added 12 of the bench for the Clippers. Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 12 points for Los Angeles.

Tobias Harris grabbed 12 rebounds, but the Clippers’ leading scorer did not make his first field goal until just over six minutes remained in the game. He went 0-for-10 from the field to open the game and finished with seven points.

Joakim Noah scored four points in 12 minutes during his Grizzlies debut. The free agent signed with Memphis on Tuesday.

—Field Level Media