Kuzma helps Lakers outlast Grizzlies

Rookie Kyle Kuzma scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 100-93, on Saturday.

Mar 24, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; General view of shoes worn by Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kuzma helped the Lakers halt a four-game losing streak by posting his 21st game with at least 20 points, including his third straight. He shot 5-of-6 in the final 12 minutes and 9-of-21 overall while adding 10 rebounds.

Julius Randle added 20 points and 11 rebounds for his 23rd double-double as the Lakers won despite shooting 40.7 percent. Los Angeles outscored Memphis 48-36 in the second half after trailing by 17 late in the first quarter.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 18 points for the Lakers while rookie Lonzo Ball fell two rebounds shy of his second career triple-double with 12, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Andrew Harrison had 20 points and Marc Gasol scored 18 for the Grizzlies, who lost their fourth straight game and for the 23rd time in 24 games. JaMychal Green tied a season high with 17 points and 16 rebounds before fouling out as the Grizzlies blew a double-digit lead for the 14th time this season.

Mar 24, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Wayne Selden Jr. (7) dunks the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a 61-point loss in Charlotte on Thursday, Memphis shot 57.5 percent in the first half and took a 57-52 lead by halftime. The Grizzlies took a 17-point late in the first and led by 12 early in the second before the Lakers began chipping away.

Los Angeles cut the deficit to 57-52 on a 3-pointer by Caldwell-Pope with 39 seconds remaining. The Lakers tied the game at 59-59 on a jumper by Caldwell-Pope early in the third, but Memphis scored the next nine points, forcing a timeout after a jumper by Gasol with 7 1/2 minutes left in the third.

Los Angeles came back again and tied the game on a dunk by Ball with 47 seconds remaining and the game was deadlocked at 71 going into the fourth. The Lakers then used an 11-2 run to take an 84-79 lead with about 6 1/2 minutes left on consecutive baskets by Kuzma.

After Kuzma converted a 3-point play for an 88-84 lead with 3:55 left, consecutive hoops by Randle gave Los Angeles a 92-89 edge with 1:57 remaining.

Kuzma then finished it off by hitting a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left for a 96-89 lead.

