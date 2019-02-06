Amid trade rumors, Conley leads Griz past Wolves

Mike Conley recorded 25 points, nine assists and three steals amidst increased trade speculation to help the Memphis Grizzlies post a 108-106 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Feb 5, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) and Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Holiday made two free throws with 0.1 seconds left to give the Grizzlies their second straight victory after they lost 17 of their previous 19 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 23 points, and Ivan Rabb scored a career-high 19 points and matched his season best of 11 rebounds for Memphis. Holiday had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns registered 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Dario Saric added 22 points for Minnesota, which has lost four of its last five games. Luol Deng scored 18 points, Andrew Wiggins added 12 points and Josh Okogie had 11.

Conley missed a wide-open 3-point attempt with 3.1 seconds left, and Okogie was called for a foul on Holiday in the scramble for the rebound. Holiday calmly made both free throws.

The Grizzlies shot 41.9 percent from the field and were 15 of 34 from 3-point range. Conley made six 3-pointers.

The Timberwolves connected on 44.8 percent of their shots, including 9 of 29 from 3-point range.

The contest may have been the final one in a Memphis uniform for Conley as well as center Marc Gasol, who was held out to rest. The two longtime Grizzlies were recently informed by club management that they could be dealt prior to Thursday afternoon’s trading deadline.

Conley has played all of his 12-year career with the Grizzlies, while Gasol has spent all 11 years of his career with Memphis.

Saric drained two 3-pointers during a 13-5 run as Minnesota pulled within 106-104 on Towns’ dunk with 1:19 remaining. Towns knotted the score with two free throws with 15.7 seconds remaining.

Memphis led by 13 points after Holiday’s 3-pointer with 4:08 left in the third quarter before Minnesota closed the quarter with a 13-2 surge to trail 85-83 entering the final stanza.

The Grizzlies pushed the advantage to 101-91 on Julian Washburn’s 3-pointer with 4:48 left before Minnesota rallied.

Conley made five 3-pointers while scoring 16 first-half points as the Grizzlies held a 66-54 advantage.

The Grizzlies started fast with leads of 8-0, 16-2 and 23-4 before the Timberwolves eventually pulled within 43-42 on Towns’ three-point play with 5:15 remaining in the half.

Conley made three 3-pointers in the final 50.5 seconds of the half to help turn a 56-51 lead into the 12-point halftime edge.

—Field Level Media