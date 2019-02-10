Noah leads Grizzlies past Pelicans

Joakim Noah had 19 points and 14 rebounds as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 99-90 on Saturday night.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Justin Holiday added 15 points, rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 14, newcomer CJ Miles had 13, Mike Conley 11 and Ivan Rabb 10 as Memphis won its first home game since making two trades at Thursday’s deadline.

Miles and Delon Wright, who were part of the trade that sent Marc Gasol to Toronto, made their debuts, as did guard Avery Bradley, who was acquired in a separate deal with the Clippers. Center Jonas Valanciunas, who was also part of the Gasol trade, was inactive.

Julius Randle led the Pelicans with 21 points, Jrue Holiday had 15, Anthony Davis had 14 points and 16 rebounds and rookie Kenrich Williams had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pelicans led by three points after a low-scoring first half, but the Grizzlies scored the first seven points of the third quarter to lead for the first time.

The score was tied five times, the last time at 60, before Memphis scored 10 consecutive points on its way to a 72-62 lead after three quarters.

New Orleans began the fourth quarter with a 7-2 run to get within five points, but Miles made a 3-pointer to help the Grizzlies rebuild the lead to 10.

Jrue Holiday made a 3-pointer to get New Orleans within 84-79, but his brother Justin answered with a 3-pointer seconds later.

The Pelicans cut the lead to four as Randle scored four points, but Jackson countered with a three-point play.

Randle made just two of four free throws before Jackson’s 3-pointer put Memphis in control with a 94-85 lead with 2:41 left.

The Pelicans led by as many as 14 points before the Grizzlies closed within 28-20 at the end of the first quarter.

Memphis scored the first seven points of the second quarter to take a fleeting lead at 29-28.

Randle beat the second-quarter buzzer with a basket that gave New Orleans a 44-41 halftime lead.

