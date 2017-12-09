Preview: Thunder at Grizzlies

Carmelo Anthony is struggling with his shot and looks to break out of his scoring funk when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Anthony made just 5-of-20 shots in Thursday’s 100-95 loss to Brooklyn in Mexico City and is averaging just 10.8 points over his last four games.

Anthony is a porous 15-of-49 shooting over his last three contests and has gone six games without reaching 20 points during one of the worst funks of his 15-year NBA career. “For me, I think these past three, four games offensively has been the toughest stretch for me, as far as scoring the basketball, making shots,” Anthony told reporters. “I don’t think it had anything to with the altitude, for the most part. I think it’s just, for me, this is a rough stretch for myself personally. Probably the roughest that I’ve had throughout my career.” Anthony, who is averaging a career-low 18.1 points, looks to break out against a Memphis squad that lost 116-107 to Toronto on Friday - its 13th defeat in its last 14 games. “We’re human, we see the records, we have a brain,” Grizzlies small forward Chandler Parsons told reporters. “At the same time, we can’t worry about that now. We still have 55, 60 games or whatever left. It’s too early to start panicking, but it’s tough.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (11-13): While Anthony’s shot is ailing, fellow forward Paul George also is hurting with a right calf contusion that prevented him from playing against the Nets. George is listed as questionable for the contest against Memphis, and the injury comes after he scored 20 or more points three times during a four-game stretch. Point guard Russell Westbrook is averaging 29 points, 10 assists and 9.7 rebounds over his last three games and excelled against the Grizzlies last season, when he averaged 32 points, 10 rebounds and 8.5 assists in four contests.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (8-17): Memphis had a chance at a rare victory before scoring just 14 fourth-quarter points, and it had huge issues in transition as Toronto posted a 41-13 advantage in fast-break points. “We’re kinda shooting ourselves in the foot, doing things we can control,” Parsons told reporters. “Turning the ball over, giving them easy baskets. Things we work on every day and are not executing in the game. Not getting back in transition. It’s frustrating, it’s miserable and we gotta figure a way to get out of this.” Guard Tyreke Evans poured in 27 points against the Raptors and is averaging 22.3 over his last four games.

1. The Thunder have won five of the last six meetings.

2. Memphis C Marc Gasol scored 20 points against Toronto and is averaging 21.3 over his last four contests.

3. Oklahoma City was just 12-for-24 from the free-throw line against Brooklyn and also had a 10-for-21 showing versus San Antonio earlier this month.

PREDICTION: Thunder 112, Grizzlies 101