Westbrook’s triple-double helps Thunder nip Grizzlies in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Russell Westbrook completed another triple double, just in time to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a much-needed road victory, 102-101 in overtime, against the free-falling Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night at FedEx Forum.

Westbrook, who shot a miserable 7 of 29 from the field, closed the gap to 101-100 with a driving layup. The Grizzlies’ JaMychal Green got to the line with 8.8 seconds left, but missed both free throws. Down one, Westbrook had the ball in his hands. And Russell did what Russell does. He blew by the defense, drew the contact and hit both free throws to give the Thunder the lead. It gave him 20 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for the night.

“We kept working and grinding and gave ourselves a chance. That’s good for the soul,” Thunder coach Billy Donavan said. “This was a good boost for us.”

Tyreke Evans, who led the Grizzlies with 29 points, including a 3-pointer to give them a 101-98 lead with 1:03 left in the OT, pulled up for a wild last-second shot. It appeared he was spun around by contact from Carmelo Anthony and Andre Roberson, but no foul was called.

“I don’t think I‘m really allowed to comment on that,” Evans said. “It looked like it was more than marginal contact to me, but it’s not our call.”

Anthony was 7 of 20 from the field, but finished the night with 21 points. Stephen Adams, whose inside game triggered the Thunder comeback in the second and third quarters, had 21 points and nine rebounds while Alex Abrines added 20 points, going 6-for-8 from 3-point range as the Thunder (12-13) won on the road for only the third time in 13 tries this season.

“We found our pace, finally, and we stuck to it,” Anthony said.

Abrines, who had been struggling from the arc said, “We just took our time to find the open man and I just had to be ready. I felt confident this morning (in shootaround) and I hit the first three I shot so that gave me a lot of confidence. Russ and Melo were able to find me when I was wide open.”

Marc Gasol added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Memphis (8-18), which had rolled to a 50-30 lead midway through the second quarter. Ben McLemore had a 5-for-7 night from beyond the arc and chipped in 17 points off the bench while rookie Dillon Brooks scored 13 points, including a pair of 3s. But late in the fourth quarter, Gasol and Evans were both 1-of-2 in key free throw situations. Evans’ miss came with 1.8 seconds left in regulation, and left the score tied at 92.

“We had our chances. Over and over again, we had our chances,” Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after his team’s third straight loss, and 17th in 20 games. “We can’t afford to let these types of games slip...small things, simple execution things...We let it slip away from us.”

The Thunder closed the lead to 57-46 by halftime, then shut off the Memphis offense in a 21-9 third quarter. Memphis hit just 3 of 20 from the field after shooting 51.2 percent in the opening two quarters.

“We got the tempo up to where we wanted it, and played with urgency,” Adams said. “Then it got to the point where you didn’t think big picture, you just wanted to get a stop, no matter how ugly it might be. We need to play defense that way more often.”

The Thunder, who had lost a five-point decision to Brooklyn Thursday in Mexico City, struggled for much of the game’s first 18 minutes.

NOTES: F Paul George missed a second straight game for Oklahoma City with a calf injury after going through warm-ups Saturday. F Jerami Grant (hip contusion) was given the green light to play. ... The Grizzlies were without PG Mike Conley (Achilles), G/F Wayne Selden (quad), C Brandan Wright (groin) and F Chandler Parsons (rest). ... Memphis has been in free fall since a 5-1 start, losing 16 of 19 and going 1-12 without Conley in the lineup ... Memphis interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff filled out his staff by hiring former Grizzlies player Greg Buckner. The two coached together from 2014-16 in Houston. ... Oklahoma City returns home to face Charlotte on Monday, while the Grizzlies finish a three-game homestand Monday versus Miami. Memphis has another home back-to-back next week, facing Atlanta on Friday and Boston Saturday at FedEx Forum.