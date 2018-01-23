Grizzlies overcome 15-point deficit to top 76ers

Marc Gasol scored 19 points, Tyreke Evans added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 15-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 105-101 Monday night at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn.

Mario Chalmers contributed 17 points while Jarell Martin and Myke Henry had 12 each for the Grizzlies.

The depleted Grizzlies were missing key players in guard Mike Conley (heel) and forward Chandler Parsons (right knee), among others.

Dario Saric had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 20 points and Robert Covington had 18 for the Sixers. Joel Embiid also had 15 points and 14 rebounds for his 20th double-double of the season.

The Sixers committed 24 turnovers, which led to 39 Memphis points.

The Sixers continued to play without guards JJ Redick (leg) and Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) and wound up losing for the eighth time this season when holding a double-digit lead.

A barrage of turnovers crushed the Sixers again, as Memphis picked up its first lead, 92-91, with 6:53 remaining.

Gasol drained a deep 3-pointer for a 98-95 lead with 4:16 left. Evans added a jumper, and the Grizzlies moved ahead 100-95 thanks to a 21-6 run.

The 24th Philadelphia turnover led to a pair of free throws by Martin and a 102-98 Grizzlies advantage with 54.6 seconds remaining.

In a bizarre sequence late in the third, Grizzlies guard Wayne Selden was ejected with a second technical after a hard drive to the basket on Justin Anderson. Selden had picked up an initial technical earlier in the game.

The Sixers built a 15-point lead, but the Grizzlies scored the final six points of the third to close within 83-74.

Luwawu-Cabarrot took advantage of extra playing time with the injuries to Redick and Bayless with a stellar first half. Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 17 points and knocked down 5 of 6 shots from beyond the arc. The five 3-pointers converted already set a career high.

The Sixers were 8-of-14 on 3-pointers and led 55-49 at halftime. They led by as many as 14 in the first 24 minutes.

It’s the eighth consecutive game the Sixers have moved to the third quarter with an advantage.

