Grizzlies stop 76ers in OT, stay perfect at home

Mike Conley scored a season-high 32 points and Marc Gasol recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead the host Memphis Grizzlies to a 112-106 overtime win against the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies rallied from their largest deficit of the season — 16 points — and forced overtime when Garrett Temple’s 3-pointer tied the score at 102-all with just under 40 seconds left.

Temple had a crucial steal and a dunk early in overtime that gave the Grizzlies a 104-102 lead. Gasol followed with a basket to give Memphis its largest lead of the game at 106-102. From there, Memphis was able to hold on to remain a perfect 5-0 at home this season.

Joel Embiid recorded his league-leading 13th double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. JJ Redick scored 20, but only four in the second half. Ben Simmons also totaled 18 points and 14 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell scored a season-high 16 points off the bench for the Sixers.

The game was an anticlimactic end to a day for Philadelphia in which the Sixers changed the course of their franchise when they announced the acquisition of four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from Minnesota.

Philadelphia will send Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick to the Timberwolves, who also will send Justin Patton to Philadelphia. The trade will likely be executed and become official on Monday after all the players involved have passed their physicals.

No one would have blamed the 76ers if they had turned in a dud on Saturday after playing in Philadelphia and winning in overtime Friday night and not arriving in Memphis until 2 a.m.

Only nine players dressed for Philadelphia, yet it was Memphis that came out sluggish and a step slow.

Redick scored 16 first-half points and Markelle Fultz tossed in 10 as Philadelphia looked ready to blow out the Grizzlies.

But Conley sparked a third-quarter rally after Memphis gave up a season-high 63 points in the first half and trailed by 13 at intermission.

Conley scored 13 points in the third quarter and Memphis turned nine 76ers turnovers into eight points to briefly take a 72-71 lead at the 4:44 mark in the third.

But the Sixers regained their composure and responded with an 11-2 to take an 82-74 lead.

