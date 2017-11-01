FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2017 / 3:08 AM / in 2 hours

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jarell Martin of the Memphis Grizzlies had his fourth-year contract option exercised, the team announced on Tuesday. The move comes after the Grizzlies reportedly told Martin prior to training camp that they planned to cut him to clear a regular-season roster spot. Memphis elected to waive 2016 first-round pick Wade Baldwin and Rade Zagorac instead. Martin, who was selected with the 25th overall pick of the 2015 draft, is now signed through the 2018-19 season. The 23-year-old Louisiana native has averaged career highs in points (7.1), rebounds (4.6) and blocks (1.29) in 23.9 minutes this season for Western Conference-leading Memphis (5-2).

