F Tyreke Evans scored 20 points in Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Evans has scored 52 points in his last two games.

G Mike Conley returned after missing Wednesday’s game to rest a sore Achilles. He finished with 22 points in 33:05 during Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

G Mario Chalmers scored 12 points in Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Chalmers reached double digits for the fourth time after going 3 of 12 Wednesday vs. Orlando.