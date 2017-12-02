FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Venezuela
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 3, 2017 / 3:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Ben McLemore scored a season-high 14.

G Tyreke Evans, who had 22 points Wednesday, was limited to three points in 29 minutes and was only 1 of 7 from the field against San Antonio.

F-C Brandan Wright (groin) sat out the previous five games. Wright, however, experienced tightness in his right groin in the first half and did not return in the second.

G Mike Conley said he likely will miss three more weeks with a sore left Achilles. Conley has not played since Nov. 15. “It’s tough,” he said. “Anything that has to do with your heel takes longer to heal. I just have to give it time.” The Grizzlies are 0-7 without Conley in the lineup this season.

C Marc Gasol had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies. Spurs F Pau Gasol, with more than 20,200 points in his career, and Grizzlies C Marc Gasol, approaching 10,000, are the second-highest scoring brother duo in NBA history. They trail Dominique and Gerald Wilkins, who combined for 38,404 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.