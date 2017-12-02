Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Ben McLemore scored a season-high 14.

G Tyreke Evans, who had 22 points Wednesday, was limited to three points in 29 minutes and was only 1 of 7 from the field against San Antonio.

F-C Brandan Wright (groin) sat out the previous five games. Wright, however, experienced tightness in his right groin in the first half and did not return in the second.

G Mike Conley said he likely will miss three more weeks with a sore left Achilles. Conley has not played since Nov. 15. “It’s tough,” he said. “Anything that has to do with your heel takes longer to heal. I just have to give it time.” The Grizzlies are 0-7 without Conley in the lineup this season.

C Marc Gasol had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies. Spurs F Pau Gasol, with more than 20,200 points in his career, and Grizzlies C Marc Gasol, approaching 10,000, are the second-highest scoring brother duo in NBA history. They trail Dominique and Gerald Wilkins, who combined for 38,404 points.