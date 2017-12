G Ben McLemore was alone on a fast break in the second quarter on Friday night and attempted a 360-dunk that bounced high off the back iron and nearly went out of bounds. The Grizzlies led by 13 points at the time but ultimately lost 116-107 to the Raptors. “We’re not in a position to have those mental errors,” Memphis coach J.D. Bickerstaff said. “We need two points as bad as anybody right now.”