Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Tyreke Evans scored 22 points and made a driving layup with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter to give the Grizzlies the two-point lead that stood up in Friday’s win over the Hawks.

C Marc Gasol, after a scoreless first half, scored all 13 of his points in third quarter of the Grizzlies win over the Hawks. “We persevered,” Andrew Harrison said. “Marc took over the third quarter and hit those two big threes coming out of halftime.”

G Mario Chalmers had 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting and added four steals off the bench in Friday’s win over the Hawks.