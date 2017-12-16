FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#US NBA
December 17, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 3 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Tyreke Evans scored 22 points and made a driving layup with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter to give the Grizzlies the two-point lead that stood up in Friday’s win over the Hawks.

C Marc Gasol, after a scoreless first half, scored all 13 of his points in third quarter of the Grizzlies win over the Hawks. “We persevered,” Andrew Harrison said. “Marc took over the third quarter and hit those two big threes coming out of halftime.”

G Mario Chalmers had 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting and added four steals off the bench in Friday’s win over the Hawks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.