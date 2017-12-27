Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

F JaMychal Green (knee) and F Chandler Parsons (rest, knee) sat out the Tuesday game at Phoenix.

F Chandler Parsons (rest, knee) sat out the Tuesday game at Phoenix. Parsons had skipped the back end of back-to-back games all season, but this time he missed the first game.

G Tyreke Evans scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies in a 99-97 loss at Phoenix on Tuesday.

G Mike Conley, who has missed the past 22 games with a sore left Achilles, is practicing and improving, Memphis interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. However, no date is set for Conley’s return.

C Marc Gasol had 18 points for the Grizzlies on Tuesday at Phoenix, but he missed 12 of 16 shots and all four in the fourth quarter. “I played awful,” he said. “I made the wrong read too many times, too many bad plays in the fourth quarter.”