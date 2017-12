PG Mike Conley (Achilles soreness) missed a 23rd straight game. The Grizzlies fell to 4-19 in those games and to 55-97 (.362) when Conley has been out of the lineup in his career.

C Marc Gasol had 27 points to lead six players in double figures for the Grizzlies, who fell to 1-2 on their current five-game trip.“We’re trying to build something here,” Gasol said. “If we’re trying to be a really good team, we have to play better defense.”