Grizzlies pull away from Blazers

Mike Conley collected 23 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late 13-0 run to break open a tight game on the way to a 92-83 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Marc Gasol contributed nine points, seven rebounds, six blocked shots and five assists for the Grizzlies, who had lost six of their previous nine games, including the previous two.

CJ McCollum matched his season high by scoring 40 points for the Trail Blazers, who dropped their sixth consecutive road game. Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic combined for 5-for-33 shooting for Portland, which has lost 10 of its past 15 outings overall.

Portland jumped out to a 9-0 lead. Midway through the first quarter, the Blazers led 15-4, and the Grizzlies were 2 of 12 from the field. Memphis rallied to get to within 18-12, but the Blazers extended their advantage to 26-15 after one quarter. The Grizzlies shot 6 of 19 for the quarter.

Memphis roared back to take a 32-28 lead, then settled for a 42-40 edge at the half.

The Grizzlies hiked the difference to 56-46, but the Blazers trimmed the deficit to 62-59 late in the third quarter. Memphis took a 68-63 lead into the final period.

The Grizzlies’ advantage was 78-71 before McCollum drained a 3-point shot with 6:42 left. After Memphis’ Wayne Selden split a pair at the line, McCollum scored again to slice the difference to 79-76 with 5:57 to go. Lillard’s reverse layup drew the Blazers to within 79-78 with 5:28 to play.

Jaren Jackson Jr. sank a pair at the line to give Memphis an 81-78 lead with 4:51 remaining. Conley’s produced a three-point play, then knocked down a shot from beyond the arc to up the margin to 87-78 with 3:11 left. Jackson followed with another trey, and then Conley swished another jumper to make it 92-78 with 1:24 to play. The Blazers got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

