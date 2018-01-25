Spurs' balanced offense overwhelms Grizzlies

EditorsNote: minor edits

Pau Gasol had 14 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as one of eight San Antonio players to score in double figures, and the Spurs swamped the Memphis Grizzlies 108-85 on Wednesday at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

An 11-2 run by San Antonio in the middle of the fourth quarter turned an 85-76 advantage into a 99-78 lead with 4:15 to play, and the Spurs cruised home from there.

Patty Mills led San Antonio with 15 points off the bench. Danny Green and Bryn Forbes hit for 14 each, Tony Parker scored 12, Dejounte Murray and Davis Bertans added 11 points each and Joffrey Lauvergne tallied 10 for the Spurs.

The Spurs won for the second straight outing after losing three of their four games between Jan. 15-21. They have defeated Memphis in the first three games of this season’s four-game series, with the final regular-season game between the two teams set for March 5 in San Antonio.

Marc Gasol paced Memphis with 18 points while Deyonta Davis added 12 and Dillon Brooks scored 10 for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzles lost for just the second time in their past six games. They have been playing well despite having Mike Conley, Tyreke Evans and JaMychal Green out of action due to injuries.

Pau Gasol, back in action after missing the Spurs’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday with a right wrist injury, led San Antonio in the first half with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Spurs led by as many as 17 points in the first half and carried a 51-40 lead into halftime. San Antonio outshot the Grizzlies 48.2 percent to 38.6 percent in the half and went to the free-throw line 15 times (making 12) while Memphis had just seven trips to the charity stripe (making four of those).

Marc Gasol and Davis were the Grizzlies’ top scorers in the first half with eight points each.

Bertans poured in nine points in the third quarter to help San Antonio expand its lead to 77-64.

For the game, San Antonio shot 46.3 percent to Memphis’ 43.4 percent.

LaMarcus Aldridge, the Spurs’ leading scorer in 36 of the 47 games he has played, was scratched from this contest to rest and did not make the trip to Memphis. On Tuesday, Aldridge was named as a reserve for the Western Conference in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

