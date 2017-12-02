Spurs hand Grizzlies 10th consecutive loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points and Rudy Guy added 18 to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 95-79 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night at FedExForum.

The Spurs extended the Grizzlies’ losing streak to 10 games, the longest in the NBA this season and the longest by Memphis since losing 12 straight in January 2009.

Marc Gasol had 16 points to lead the Grizzlies and Ben McLemore scored a season-high 14. Chandler Parsons added 12.

The Spurs (15-7), who beat Memphis 104-95 Wednesday night in San Antonio, pulled away from the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 28 points down the stretch.

Memphis (7-14) was hampered by a lackluster effort from starting guard Tyreke Evans. Evans, who had 22 points Wednesday, was limited to three points in 29 minutes and was only 1-for-7 from the field.

The Grizzlies haven’t won since beating Portland Nov. 7 on the road.

Memphis had an opportunity to trim the San Antonio lead to six points at the end of the third quarter, but a 3-pointer from Parsons came after the buzzer. The Spurs led 68-59 entering the final quarter.

With the Parsons’ shot waved off, the Spurs resumed what became an 11-0 run that gave them a 75-59 lead early in the fourth.

With Evans not attempting a field-goal attempt in the first half, the Grizzlies fell behind 47-38 at the break. Memphis led by four (16-12) midway through the first quarter, but the Spurs closed the quarter on a 12-2 run powered by Rudy Gay.

The Grizzlies scored only two points in the final 5:15 of the period, while Gay scored seven straight points in closing two minutes.

In the second quarter the Spurs gradually increased their lead to double digits and led by 14 late in the period after a 3-pointer by Patty Mills.

McLemore, in his first season with the Grizzlies, had 11 points in the first half. Aldridge, who had 41 points in a win against the Grizzlies in San Antonio Wednesday, also had 11 at the half.

Memphis shot 48.5 percent in the first half to 42.1 percent for San Antonio. But the Spurs outrebounded the Grizzlies, 19-15.

NOTES: Grizzlies G Mike Conley said Friday he likely will miss three more weeks with a sore left Achilles. Conley has not played since Nov. 15. “It’s tough,” he said. “Anything that has to do with your heel takes longer to heal. I just have to give it time.” The Grizzlies are 0-7 without Conley in the lineup this season. ... Spurs F Kawhi Leonard, out all season with a quadriceps injury, participated in his first practice with the full team during a Friday pregame shootaround at FedExForum. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich continues to call Leonard’s return imminent, but said he’ll err on the side of caution before re-activating him. ... G Mario Chalmers (knee), F Chandler Parsons (knee) and F-C Brandan Wright (groin) returned for the Grizzlies after being sidelined by injury. Parsons and Chalmers only missed Wednesday’s game in San Antonio while Wright sat out the previous five games. Wright, however, experienced tightness in his right groin in the first half and did not return in the second. ... Spurs F Pau Gasol, with more than 20,200 points in his career, and Grizzlies C Marc Gasol, approaching 10,000, are the second-highest scoring brother duo in NBA history. They trail Dominique and Gerald Wilkins, who combined for 38,404 points.