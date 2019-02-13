Spurs slip by Grizzlies to snap losing streak

EditorsNote: EDIT: Fixes Thursday to Tuesday in lede

Feb 12, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) drives between San Antonio Spurs guards Marco Belinelli (18) and Dejounte Murray (5) during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored a season-best 22 points as the San Antonio Spurs halted a season-worst four-game losing streak with a 108-107 win over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Davis Bertans added 17 points and Rudy Gay recorded 15 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high eight assists as the Spurs improved to 1-4 on their eight-game Rodeo Road Trip. DeMar DeRozan scored 12 points and Marco Belinelli added 11.

Avery Bradley scored a season-best 33 points for Memphis in his second game since being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jonas Valanciunas added 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting and collected 10 rebounds in his Grizzlies debut. Valanciunas was acquired from the Toronto Raptors in last week’s trade involving Marc Gasol.

Justin Holiday added 11 points and CJ Miles scored 10 for Memphis, which shot 49.4 percent from the field, including 8 of 24 from 3-point range.

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley missed the game due to illness.

San Antonio shot just 41.9 percent from the field but was a scorching 13 of 21 from 3-point range. Mills made a season-best six treys while Bertans drained all four of his attempts.

Aldridge scored back-to-back baskets to give the Spurs a 107-104 lead with 2:26 remaining.

The score was 108-106 when Jaren Jackson Jr. was fouled by Aldridge with one second left. Jackson missed the first free throw and then tried to intentionally miss the second but instead banked it in as the Grizzlies fell short.

The Spurs opened the third quarter with a 17-4 burst. DeRozan capped the run with a basket to give San Antonio a 74-62 lead with 6:24 left.

Memphis responded with 10 straight points to move within two points but San Antonio eventually pushed the lead to 10 when Bertans made three free throws after being fouled while shooting a 3-pointer. The Spurs took a 94-86 edge into the final quarter.

San Antonio again led by 10 early in the fourth quarter before Memphis scored the next nine to move within 96-95. The Grizzlies finally inched ahead after Bradley made back-to-back baskets to make it 102-101 with 3:50 remaining.

Bradley scored 16 first-quarter points on 7-of-7 shooting as the Grizzlies took a 33-20 lead. Memphis led 58-57 at halftime.

—Field Level Media