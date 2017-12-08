Preview: Raptors at Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors own the best home record in the NBA but they know they need to pile up some wins on the road if they’re going to keep pace in the Eastern Conference. After a 3-0 homestand, the Raptors begin a four-game road trip against Western Conference opponents when they visit the reeling Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Toronto’s 126-113 win over Phoenix on Tuesday gave the squad a 9-1 mark at Air Canada Centre, compared to 6-6 elsewhere, and it also started a stretch in which the Raptors play eight straight teams with losing records. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan combined for 40 points and had 18 of Toronto’s 30 assists as the top offense in the Eastern Conference (111.5 points per game) was in rhythm. “When you’re making shots, it’s good, and the confidence we all have in each other to take shots and to give the opportunity to shoot the ball and we don’t care, it’s always good,” Lowry told reporters. The Grizzlies snapped their 11-game losing streak Monday against Minnesota before dropping a 99-88 decision at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (15-7): Toronto is averaging 121 points during its four-game winning streak while making 13 3-pointers and handing out 28.5 assists as its ball movement has been excellent. “Everybody gets a chance to touch the ball, you don’t necessarily got to work so hard,” DeRozan told reporters. “Everybody gets a feel for the ball, everybody gets to make the next decision for your teammate, and with that, we still miss a lot of shots, but it’s something we’re still learning and something we’re still trying to get better at every time we practice, every time we play.” Rookie OG Anunoby was one of the beneficiaries of open looks in Tuesday’s win, nailing 4-of-5 3-pointers to improve to 7-of-10 over his last four games.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (8-16): Center Marc Gasol scored 17 points in Wednesday’s loss in New York while his fellow starters combined for 23 on 7-of-24 shooting, and the big man also played through a knee issue. “I don’t know exactly what happened. It just locked up,” he told reporters. “Couldn’t really extend it. I never had any knee issues. So it was a new feeling for me.” The bench provided some positives in the loss and forward Chandler Parsons - who had missed three of the previous four games with knee and ankle injuries - had 13 points on 5-of-9 in 22 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Grizzlies F JaMychal Green is averaging 9.5 points while making 23.5 percent of his 3-pointers at home, compared to 13 points and 70 percent on the road.

2. DeRozan is averaging a career-best 4.9 assists after handing out eight against Phoenix.

3. The teams split two meetings last season and Gasol scored a career-high 42 points in a 101-99 victory at home Jan. 25.

PREDICTION: Raptors 112, Grizzlies 103