Raptors rally from 17 down, beat Grizzlies

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, including 15 in the second half, and the visiting Toronto Raptors overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-114 Tuesday night.

Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who won their sixth game in a row.

Fred VanVleet was 6-for-6 from the field for 18 points off the bench — 14 in the second half — for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka added 16 points, Danny Green had 14 and Pascal Siakam 10.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points. Mike Conley added 20 points, Kyle Anderson and JaMychal Green had 13 each and Garrett Temple contributed 12. Omri Casspi and Shelvin Mack chipped in with 10 apiece.

After the Raptors came back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, Anderson’s cutting layup tied the game at 107 with 5:32 to play. Lowry and VanVleet answered with consecutive 3-pointers put the Raptors ahead by six with 4:02 left.

Conley missed two free throws and Temple missed a 3-point attempt before VanVleet made a 3-pointer with 2:03 to play, putting Toronto ahead by seven. Conley’s trey lowered the lead to five with 45 seconds to play.

The Raptors scored the first eight points of the game before the Grizzlies slowed the pace down to produce a 9-2 run. JaMychal Green gave Memphis its first lead, 17-15, by making a hook shot and a free throw with 4:13 to play.

Mack’s 16-foot jumper ended the first quarter with Memphis leading 32-31.

Memphis scored the first five points of the second quarter and improved the lead to 12 on Mack’s 12-foot floating jumper with 2:59 left.

Aided by nine Toronto turnovers, Memphis led 71-59 at halftime, the most points allowed by the Raptors in a half this season.

Gasol nailed a 3-pointer and Anderson tipped in a rebound to open the third quarter, and Memphis led by 17 points. Toronto trimmed the lead to five when Leonard made two of three free throws with 4:43 to play in the third.

The Raptors drew within one point on Lowry’s 3-pointer with 1:25 to play. The Grizzlies led 97-93 after three quarters.

Memphis increased the lead to seven on Conley’s 17-foot floating jumper with 9:27 to play in the fourth. Delon Wright and VanVleet made consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at 105-105 with 6:48 to play. Lowry put the Raptors ahead by two on an 8-foot bank shot 35 seconds later.

