Jazz send Grizzlies to 16th straight loss

Reserve Jae Crowder scored a season-high 22 points as the Utah Jazz pulled away in the fourth quarter in a 95-78 win on Friday over the Memphis Grizzlies, whose losing streak reached 16 games.

Crowder finished five shy of his career high set Feb. 22, 2016, for Boston at Minnesota. The forward hit a career-best six 3-pointers and shot 7 of 12 from the field in 33 minutes.

Joe Ingles added 16 by hitting four 3-pointers as Utah shot 40.6 percent from 3-point range. Ricky Rubio added 15 points and 10 rebounds as Utah won its 10th straight road game and fifth straight overall.

The Jazz also won for the 17th time in 19 games despite a quiet showing from rookie Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was held to 12 points while shooting 4 of 15 from the field.

Rookie Dillon Brooks scored 18 for Memphis, which is on the longest losing streak in the NBA this season. The skid also is the franchise’s longest since moving from Vancouver following the 2000-01 season.

Ben McLemore added 14 points and Jarell Martin finished with 13 as Memphis shot 37.3 percent. Marc Gasol was held to nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, whose last win was Jan. 29.

After a sluggish start, Utah began pulling away late in the first half. A 3-pointer by Crowder gave the Jazz the lead for good at 37-36 with 5:49 left and it started a 16-4 run.

Memphis sliced the lead to 52-45 on a jumper by Brooks with 9:24 left but Utah countered with a 12-4 run capped by Gobert’s putback dunk with 5:50 remaining and carried a 71-58 lead into the fourth.

Memphis attempted one more run, getting within 78-70 on a jumper by Kobi Simmons with 4:34. But a 3-pointer by Crowder and a dunk by Mitchell on the next two possessions hiked Utah’s lead to 83-70 with 3:57 left.

Utah finally iced its latest win about a minute later when Ingles and Crowder hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions for a 91-76 lead.

— Field Level Media