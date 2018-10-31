Temple among trio to lead Grizzlies past Wizards

Garrett Temple scored 20 points, and Mike Conley and Marc Gasol added 19 apiece as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 107-95 on Tuesday night.

Shelvin Mack chipped in 14 off the bench as Memphis won its second game in a row.

John Wall scored 22 points and Bradley Beal added 17 for the Wizards, who dropped the final four games of their five-game road trip. Wall had seven assists and nine turnovers.

The Grizzlies led by six to start the fourth quarter. The Wizards got to within four at one point but after Temple and Conley hit 3-pointers around a Wizards’ missed 3-pointer, the Grizzlies led 94-82 with 5:30 left.

The Wizards got no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Memphis hits 13 of 28 shots from 3-point range while Washington made 14 of 35.

Washington was without starting forward Markieff Morris (concussion protocol) and center Dwight Howard, who has yet to play.

Memphis led by one at halftime, but Washington came out cold (0-for-7) to start the third quarter and the Grizzlies pounced. Conley scored six points and Marc Gasol’s dunk ended an 18-1 run that put Memphis up 64-46 with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

Kelly Oubre Jr. — battling the flu — came off the bench and scored six points to spark a rally as Washington made six straight shots to get back in it with a 10-2 run. Oubre (16 points) ultimately scored 10 in the quarter and when Beal hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, Memphis led 78-72.

Washington opened its road swing with an overtime win in Portland, but lost at Golden State, Sacramento and the Los Angeles Clippers by an average of 19.3 points before dropping the finale in Memphis.

The Wizards led by eight in the first quarter, but Kyle Anderson’s tip-in capped a 9-0 second-quarter run that gave the Grizzlies a 35-30 lead.

