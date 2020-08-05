No Butler, no problem for Heat in win over Celtics

Bam Adebayo produced a double-double with 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, to lead the Miami Heat to a 112-106 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in an NBA restart game at Lake Buena Vista, Fl.

Aug 4, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; General view as members of the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat kneel during the national anthem before an NBA basketball game at HP Field House.

The Heat played without leading scorer Jimmy Butler, their five-time All-Star. He sat out due to a sore right ankle, but the Heat improved to 6-6 without Butler.

Miami also got 21 points from Duncan Robinson and 20 from reserve point guard Goran Dragic. However, Dragic left the game with five seconds left due to an injury to his left ankle.

Ex-Celtics center Kelly Olynyk added 15 points, a game-high eight assists and six rebounds for Miami. He started in place of Butler, just the seventh time Olynyk has opened a game this season.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum’s 23 points and seven rebounds and Jaylen Brown’s 18 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. That duo combined for 64 points on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, with Tatum getting 34.

Boston star point guard Kemba Walker, who is on a minutes-restriction while he works his way back from a knee injury, had 15 points and four assists. He played 26 minutes, and part of his scoring total was a half-court shot at the third-quarter buzzer.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, considered one of the best defensive players in the NBA, fouled out with 3:46 left in the third quarter. Smart finished with just three points — missing all five of his shots from the floor — two steals and one rebound in 15 minutes.

Both teams have already clinched the playoffs. But, with the win, the Heat cut the Celtics lead to 1.5 games for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Miami, shooting 4-of-11 on three pointers, led 33-28 after the first quarter. Boston made just 1-of-9 on three-pointers.

The Heat stretched their lead to 16 in the second quarter before settling for a 63-51 advantage at the break.

For the half, Miami outrebounded Boston 25-17 while shooting 10-for-24 on three-pointers (41.7 percent). Boston shot 5-for-20 on three-pointers (25 percent).

Walker’s three-point buzzer-beater cut Boston’s deficit to 91-83 after three quarters. Boston had a 5-0 run in the final minute to cut its deficit to 109-106, but Miami held on for the win.

—Field Level Media