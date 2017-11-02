Whiteside sparks Heat in win over Bulls

MIAMI -- Hassan Whiteside returned from a five-game absence, providing 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls 97-91 on Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Point guard Goran Dragic (20 points) and reserve Tyler Johnson (19 points) were Miami’s scoring leaders. The Heat (3-4) snapped a three-game losing streak by winning on coach Erik Spoelstra’s 47th birthday.

Dragic entered the game battling a cold and had missed Tuesday’s practice. Johnson scored 17 of his points in the second half.

Chicago (1-5) was led by rookie forward Lauri Markkanen, who had a season-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Center Robin Lopez added a season-high 22 points.

Whiteside, who sustained a bruised knee on opening night, posted his ninth consecutive double-double, dating to last March. He played 26 minutes and even made his second career 3-pointer, making him 2-for-2 from deep in his 219 games in six years in the league.

Miami led 27-17 after the first quarter as Whiteside had seven points and nine rebounds. He also hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the Heat went 5-for-11 from long distance. Chicago shot just 31.8 percent from the floor, including 1-of-7 on 3-pointers, in the opening quarter.

The Heat stretched their lead to 15 points, but Chicago battled back as the Bulls shot 52.2 percent in the second quarter. Miami shot just 39.1 percent and limped into halftime with a 49-47 lead. Markanen had 13 points in the second quarter.

Miami fell behind in the third quarter but used a 10-1 run at the end of the period to close with a 67-64 lead. Chicago shot just 31.8 percent in the quarter, including 0-for-4 on 3-pointers.

The Heat, outscoring an opponent in the second half for the first time this season, had enough to close out the win.

Overall, Miami shot 41 percent from the floor to Chicago’s 40.4 percent. The Heat were 12 of 31 from 3-point range, while the Bulls were 7 of 28.

NOTES: Bulls SG David Nwaba earned his first start of the season and finished with four points and 11 rebounds. He started twice as a rookie last season. ... Heat F James Johnson (right knee tendinitis) sat out the game but was available on an emergency basis. ... Heat F Okaro White, 25, earned the first start of his two-year NBA career and scored three points. White is a former Florida State standout who went undrafted. ... Bulls SG Zach LaVine (knee surgery) may be able to return in December. ... Bulls F Bobby Portis, suspended eight games for punching teammate Nikola Mirotic, will miss two more contests and can return Tuesday at the Toronto Raptors. Mirotic is beginning to work out but has yet to shoot or take contact.