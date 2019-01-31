Bulls end skid with win at Miami

Bobby Portis scored a season-high 26 points to lead the visiting Chicago Bulls to a 105-89 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Jan 30, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Wayne Selden finished with 20 points while Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn scored 14 points each for the Bulls, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won their second in the past 16. Robin Lopez was Chicago’s fifth double-figure scorer with 13 points, and Markkanen grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Portis scored 22 second-half points, the highest scoring half of his career. His seven points during a 25-9 run in the final 7:32 of the third period that helped the Bulls take the lead for good. Shaquille Harrison’s jump shot with 35.9 seconds remaining capped the run and gave Chicago a quarter-ending, 78-68 lead.

Miami never got the deficit lower than seven points following the Bulls’ third-quarter run. Selden’s 3-pointer with 4:06 remaining in the fourth quarter increased the Bulls’ advantage to 99-80. Selden converted 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Chicago shot 51.3 percent from the field and made 8 of 19 3-point attempts. The Heat shot 38.2 percent and 12 of 42 on attempted threes.

The Bulls played without leading scorer Zach LaVine. The fifth-year guard, who averages 22.9 points per game, sprained his right ankle in the Bulls’ loss at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Tyler Johnson scored 15 points and Justise Winslow finished with 14 points for Miami, which dropped to 0-11 at home after trailing through three quarters.

The Heat scored just 41 second-half points.

Miami guard Dwyane Wade sat out because of right knee soreness.

Spurred by 22 interior points, Chicago outscored Miami 31-21 in the first quarter. The Bulls shot 11 of 13 in the paint during the period, and Lopez scored nine points.

The Heat responded with a 13-2 spurt to start the second quarter. Dion Waiters scored four points and Kelly Olynyk hit two 3-pointers in Miami’s surge.

