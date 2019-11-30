Heat pull away in fourth to defeat Warriors

EditorsNote: minor edits

Rookie first-round pick Tyler Herro hit 5-for-6 on 3-pointers as the host Miami Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors 122-105 on Friday night.

Goran Dragic (team-high 20 points), Herro (19) and Kelly Olynyk (15) combined for 54 points off the bench. Among the Heat starters, Duncan Robinson had 17 points, including 5-for-7 on 3-pointers; Jimmy Butler had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds; and Kendrick Nunn added 15 points.

Miami improved to 8-0 at home this season, matching the best home start in franchise history, and the Heat is also 7-0 against teams with losing records. Miami shot 53.7 percent from the floor.

The injury-plagued Warriors, who have the worst record in the NBA, were led by Jordan Poole (20 points), Eric Paschall (17 points) and Alec Burks (16 points).

Warriors starting forward Glenn Robinson epitomized Golden State’s struggle in this game by shooting 0-for-10 from the floor, including 0-for-4 on 3-pointers. He finished with three points.

Miami shot 76.2 percent in the first period, including 6-of-8 on 3-pointers, as the Heat raced to a 41-21 lead by the end of the quarter.

Golden State, which shot just 36.4 percent in the quarter, had trouble guarding Duncan Robinson, who hit 4-of-5 3-pointers in those first 12 minutes.

The Warriors cut their deficit to 71-58 by intermission, but Miami’s first-half shooting was still impressive at 60.9 percent. The Heat also had a 24-15 rebound advantage, but Golden State outscored Miami 13-7 on the foul line.

Poole gave Golden State a boost off the bench in the second quarter, scoring 11 points and making 3-of-3 on 3-pointers.

Midway through the third, Golden State got as close as six points. But Herro responded with a 3-pointer, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr — surely frustrated with his team’s record — was hit with a technical foul as Miami finished the quarter with a 95-79 lead.

Miami’s 14-1 run early in the fourth quarter put the game away.

