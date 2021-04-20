Heat storm past Rockets with big second half

Kendrick Nunn had a season-high 30 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds, leading the short-handed Miami Heat to a 113-91 win over the visiting Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Miami, which won its second straight game, was without perhaps its four most talented players: Jimmy Butler (ankle injury); Bam Adebayo (knee); Victor Oladipo (knee); and Tyler Herro (foot).

Those players combine to average 67 points this season. But the Heat still had enough firepower without them as Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic added 19 points each.

The Heat led by as many as 29 points before cruising to the victory.

Nunn made 12-of-20 shots from the floor, including 6-of-12 on 3-pointers. His six threes tied his career high, and it was his third career 30-points-or-more game.

Christian Wood and Kevin Porter had 18 points each to lead Houston. John Wall had 14 points but just one after the first quarter.

Houston, which trailed early by 12 points, closed the first quarter on a 14-4 run, cutting its deficit to 30-28. Houston had a 16-8 edge in paint points in those first 12 minutes.

Backed by 14 points from Wood and 13 by Wall, Houston led 55-54 at halftime. The Rockets were plus-six in free throws made and in paint points for the half.

Miami, though, had a huge third quarter, taking an 89-74 lead. Nunn had 10 points in the quarter, and Robinson added nine points. Meanwhile, Wood and Wall were held to one point each in the third.

The Heat put the game away with a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Miami shot 48.4 from the floor, including 19-for-48 on three-pointers (39.6 percent). Miami was also plus-11 on rebounds, 52-41.

Houston shot 38.8 from the floor, including 9-for-38 on three-pointers (23.7 percent). The Rockets had a good game from the foul line, making 94.1 percent (16-for-17).

--Field Level Media