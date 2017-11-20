Bogdanovic, Turner lift Pacers to rout of Heat

MIAMI -- Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points and Myles Turner added 25 as the Indiana Pacers ended their six-game losing streak at AmericanAirlines Arena with a 120-95 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Indiana shot 60 percent from the floor for its easiest win of the season.

Turner, who made 11 of 14 shots from the field, added seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Indiana (9-8) also got 15 points from shooting guard Victor Oladipo, who leads the Pacers in scoring on the season.

Miami, which fell to 3-5 at home, was led by 21 points from Wayne Ellington, who came off the bench and tied his career high with seven 3-pointers.

But the Heat (7-9) got subpar performances from three of its stars: shooting guard Dion Waiters, point guard Goran Dragic and center Hassan Whiteside.

Waiters, who was acquired last season, was averaging 16.3 points before going 0-for-10 against Indiana. It was his first scoreless game as a member of the Heat.

Dragic, who is averaging 19 points, was held to eight points -- none after the first quarter.

Whiteside, who was averaging 16.3 points and 14.3 rebounds and had seven double-doubles in 10 games, was saddled by a bad matchup with perimeter-shooting Turner. Whiteside, who plays primarily inside, finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Indiana led by as many as nine points in the first period but settled for a 29-27 lead by the end of the quarter. The Pacers shot 61.9 percent despite missing all five of their 3-point tries.

Miami took its first lead of the game in the second quarter. The lead switched six times, including once in the final seconds as Indiana went on top 58-55. Indiana scored five points in the final 2.1 seconds of the half as Turner hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Thaddeus Young stole an inbounds pass from James Johnson before sticking a jumper.

The Pacers then took control in the third quarter. Counting the final seconds of the second quarter and most of the third, Indiana put together a 30-7 run and led 90-68 heading into the fourth.

At that point, the game was virtually over.

NOTES: Pacers C Myles Turner’s set a career high for points in a half with 20 points in the first 24 minutes of Sunday’s game. ... Heat veteran F Udonis Haslem made his first appearance of the season and scored two points. ... Pacers F Glenn Robinson III (left ankle) is out until at least until mid-February. ... Miami is without SF Rodney McGruder and PF Okaro White, both out long-term due to left-leg injuries. ... Miami recalled rookie PG Derrick Walton Jr. from the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he was averaging 15.3 points. He made two free throws, his first NBA points. ... Miami on Wednesday hosts the Boston Celtics, who have the best record in the NBA. ... Indiana ends a two-game trip with a Monday night game at the Orlando Magic.