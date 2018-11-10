Pacers outlast Heat 110-102

Bojan Bogdanovic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 56.5 seconds remaining Friday night, sending the Indiana Pacers to a 110-102 victory over the host Miami Heat.

Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo also buried key shots, as the Pacers rallied from a 102-98 deficit by scoring the game’s final 12 points over a stretch of 1:26, snapping Indiana’s two-game losing streak in the process.

Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and a game-high 20 rebounds for the Heat, which saw a two-game winning streak come to an end.

Justise Winslow converted a three-point play and a short jumper to help the Heat go up by as many as six points in the final four minutes.

But after Josh Richardson dropped in a layup with 1:36 to go to put Miami up four, Turner countered with a close-range hoop that jump-started Indiana’s game-winning run.

After Bogdanovic put Indiana ahead, Oladipo made it a three-point game with a 17-footer with 32.1 seconds left and iced the win with a three-point play on a dunk with 9.4 seconds remaining.

Oladipo (22 points, 10 assists) and Domantas Sabonis (17 points, 11 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for the Pacers, who were opening up a two-game trip.

Darren Collison added 17 points, to go with 16 from Bogdanovic 14 from Cory Joseph 14 in the win.

Kelly Olynyk led seven Heat players in double figures with 20 points. Richardson chipped in with 18 points, Tyler Johnson had 15, Winslow and Rodney McGruder joined Whiteside with 11 apiece and Derrick Jones Jr. totaled 10 for Miami, which hosts Washington on the second night of a home back-to-back on Saturday.

After Miami led for most of the first half and 59-51 at halftime, the Pacers used 10 points apiece from Joseph and Sabonis in the third quarter to take an 84-80 lead into the final period.

Indiana was still clinging to a 90-87 advantage before Richardson tied the game with a 3-pointer with 7:19 remaining. Wayne Ellington then gave Miami a lead it wouldn’t relinquish until the final minute of play.

—Field Level Media