Bogdanovic's big night leads Pacers past Heat

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past the host Miami Heat 95-88 on Saturday night.

Feb 2, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) warms ups before a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers trailed most of the first half, produced a big third quarter and overcame a fourth-period scoring drought that lasted nearly five minutes.

Darren Collison had 20 points, and Myles Turner added 14 points as the Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak. It was Indiana’s first win since All-Star guard Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury.

With Oladipo healthy, the Pacers had the NBA’s best record in December at 12-3.

Pacers guard Tyreke Evans, who had missed the past three games due to a back injury, returned to the lineup but went scoreless in 16 minutes, missing all seven of his shots.

The Pacers are 3-0 against the Heat this season, concluding the season series.

Miami, which has lost four straight home games and three consecutive contests overall, was led by starting center Hassan Whiteside and reserve guard Dwyane Wade.

Whiteside had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Wade had 21 points in 27 minutes. Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk added 14 points each for the Heat.

Miami, which shot 47.4 percent overall and 42.9 percent on three-pointers (3 of 7) in the first quarter, led 27-21 after 12 minutes. Indiana shot just 34.6 percent overall and 14.3 percent on 3-pointers (1 of 7).

Indiana, with a 28-22 edge in paint points in the first two quarters, cut its deficit to 54-53 at halftime. Bogdanovic led all scorers at halftime with 18 points.

The Pacers made their move in the third, leading by as many as 18 points. But Miami closed the quarter on a 13-2 run and entered the fourth trailing 84-77.

The two teams combined to miss the first nine shots of the fourth quarter before a Justise Winslow layup drew the Heat within five points. It took the Pacers 4:42 before they scored their first points of the fourth quarter, a jumper by Turner, and Indiana held on from there.

—Field Level Media