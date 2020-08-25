Heat move on to semis with sweep of Pacers

Bam Adebayo collected a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 14 points in a double-double performance Monday night, leading the fifth-seeded Miami Heat to a 99-87 victory over the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers and a four-game sweep of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series at the Walt Disney World Complex near Orlando.

Aug 24, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) drives into Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the first half in game four of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House.

Kelly Olynyk’s layup gave the Heat the lead for good in the fifth minute of the second quarter and Miami went on to lead by as many as 13 points in completing its first-ever playoff sweep of Indiana.

The Heat advance to the Eastern semifinals, where they will await the winner of the first-round matchup between top-seeded Milwaukee and eighth-seeded Orlando.

The trip to the Eastern semis will be Miami’s first since 2016. The Heat failed to make the playoffs last season.

Indiana trailed by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter before making a late run, getting within 91-85 on a four-point play by T.J. Warren with 3:36 to play.

Miami then missed its next three shots, but retrieved all three offensive rebounds, leading to a back-breaking layup by Tyler Herro with 2:44 to go.

The Pacers got as close as six on one other occasion, but ran out of time.

Six of Adebayo’s 19 rebounds came on the offensive end as the Heat crushed the Pacers on the boards, 60-34.

Olynyk finished with eight rebounds to complement 11 points.

Adebayo also found time for a team-high six assists.

Goran Dragic paced Miami with 23 points, while Herro added 16 and Jae Crowder 10.

Jimmy Butler, who left the game briefly with a strained left shoulder, finished with six points in 23 minutes.

Miami once again enjoyed an advantage at the free throw line, but not as much as in previous games. The Heat finished 11-for-14, while the Pacers were 7-for-11.

Victor Oladipo had a game-high 25 points to lead the Pacers, hitting 5-of-11 on 3-pointers. Indiana outscored Miami 42-24 from behind the 3-point line.

Myles Turner had a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double for the Pacers, while Warren dropped in 21 points and Malcolm Brogdon 13 to go with a game-high seven assists.

The first-round elimination was the Pacers’ fifth in the last five seasons.

