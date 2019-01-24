Another big night by Harris carries Clips past Heat

Tobias Harris continued his breakout season with a game-high 31 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers past the host Miami Heat 111-99 on Wednesday night.

It was Harris’ fifth 30-point outing this season, continuing an exceptionally consistent first season with the Clippers.

He has averaged more than 20 points every month this season and also against the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Counting Wednesday’s game, Harris is averaging 21.0 points this season, and he has 31 games with at least 20 points.

The Clippers also got a boost from a pair of reserves as forward Montrezl Harrell scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Lou Williams added 13 points to help Los Angeles bounce back from Tuesday’s loss at the Dallas Mavericks.

Indeed, one night after missing 16 straight second-half shots, the Clippers were much better in the final moments. In fact, after trailing by as many as eight points in the second quarter, they outscored Miami 57-45 in the second half.

With the win, the Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak against the Heat.

Miami was led by Hassan Whiteside’s double-double (22 points and 16 rebounds). Josh Richardson added 17 points, Tyler Johnson had 15 points and Dwyane Wade had 13 points for the Heat. Wade, though, was scoreless in the second half.

Miami led 31-27 after a first quarter that featured four lead changes and three ties. Neither team led by more than six points.

Los Angeles never led in the second quarter, falling behind by as many as eight points. But the Clippers battled back to tie the score 54-54 at the half.

Los Angeles surged ahead midway through the third at 65-62 and led the rest of the quarter, taking a 77-72 advantage into the fourth.

The Clippers, who were outscored 30-8 by the Heat in the fourth quarter last month, turned things around this time and cruised to victory.

For the game, Los Angeles shot 52.9 percent from the floor and held the Heat to 47.0 percent.

