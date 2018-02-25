Heat cruise, 115-89, as Grizz lose ninth straight

Tyler Johnson scored 23 points, and Justise Winslow added 17 points as Miami handed visiting Memphis its ninth straight loss 115-89 Saturday at American Airlines Arena.

The Heat separated themselves in the third quarter. Wayne Ellington knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, and Miami outscored Memphis 18-4 in the final five minutes of the quarter. Ellington had 15 points off the bench on five 3-pointers and was one of six Miami players to finish in double figures.

The Heat led 92-70 entering the fourth quarter. Memphis never mounted a serious challenge and fell to 5-22 on the road this season.

Andrew Harrison scored 17 points, and Deyonta Davis finished with 14 points for the Grizzlies, who haven’t won since a Jan. 29 victory over Phoenix.

It was a needed win for Miami, which had been struggling. The Heat had lost eight of nine, including a 124-123 overtime loss at New Orleans on Friday. They rebounded against the Grizzlies, opening a five-game homestand with a comfortable victory.

The Heat host Philadelphia on Tuesday. The 76ers are in seventh place on the Eastern Conference standings, one ahead of Miami.

Josh Richardson scored 15 points, Bam Adebayo had 13 points and Hassan Whiteside finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for Miami.

Memphis stayed close in the first half. The Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the floor but still went into halftime down 60-52.

Johnson had 14 points, and Winslow had 13 points for the Heat in the first half. Miami outrebounded Memphis by seven and built its lead behind the 3-point arc. The Heat hit seven triples in the first half.

The Grizzlies were without veteran guard Tyreke Evans, the team’s leader in scoring and assists. Evans will have a precautionary MRI on Sunday to examine injured ribs. Evans suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Friday’s loss to Cleveland. Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he didn’t expect Evans to be out long.

The Grizzlies have now dropped 12 of their last 14 games. They’ll visit Boston on Monday.

--Field Level Media