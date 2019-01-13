Winslow propels Heat over Grizzlies

EditorsNote: Minor fixes

Justise Winslow produced a game-high 26 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists as the host Miami Heat defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 112-108 on Saturday.

Winslow made 10-of-16 shots, including 4-of-4 on 3-pointers, as Miami improved to 10-4 in its past 14 games.

The score was tied at 108 with 56 seconds left when Miami’s Bam Adebayo made 1 of 2 free throws. Miami led the rest of the way.

Memphis was led by reserve JaMychal Green, who had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes. The Grizzlies lost for the seventh time in eight games.

The Grizzlies also got a big game from point guard Mike Conley, who scored 22 points and dished a team-high seven assists. Conley also banked in a 75-foot shot at the end of the game, but it was ruled that he released his shot after the buzzer.

Miami center Hassan Whiteside sat out the game due to an unspecified illness. He is averaging 12.7 points and leads Miami in rebounds (12.5) and blocks (2.5).

Adebayo replaced Whiteside in the starting lineup and had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Heat shooting guard Josh Richardson nearly had a double-double of his own with 14 points and a career-high nine assists.

The Heat swept their two-game season series against the Grizzlies for the second straight year.

Early on, however, Memphis’ Shelvin Mack hit a jumper at the first-quarter buzzer to give the Grizzlies a 34-30 lead. Miami’s Dwyane Wade got revenge for his team by making a jumper at the second-quarter buzzer, giving the Heat a 63-61 halftime edge.

Winslow led Miami at the break with 18 points — the highest-scoring half of his career. Green led Memphis in the first half with 14 points in just 11 minutes.

Both teams shot exceptionally well in the first half — 59 percent for Miami and 57.5 percent for the Grizzlies.

In the third quarter, Winslow hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-3 Heat run, and Miami entered the fourth leading 91-83.

Memphis rallied to tie the score at 99 on a Conley 3-pointer with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter, and the teams battled it out until the end.

