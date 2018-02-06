Heat rally falls short, Olynyk hurt in loss to Magic

EditorsNote: adds new sentence at end of sixth graf

Jonathon Simmons drove the lane for a game-winning dunk with 1:31 left as the Orlando Magic -- who entered with the worst record in the NBA -- upset the host Miami Heat 111-109 on Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Miami had a chance to send the game to overtime on its final possession with 13 seconds left, but Josh Richardson missed a contested mid-range jumper. Miami’s Tyler Johnson grabbed the rebound, but his shot was blocked by Bismack Biyombo.

After a review in which a goaltending call on Biyombo was overturned, Miami got one more chance with 1.8 seconds left, but Justise Winslow’s bad inbounds pass was intercepted by Orlando to end the game.

Even with the win, the Magic have lost 20 of their past 23 road games. Orlando has had success against Miami, though, beating the Heat five times in the past seven meetings.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who missed the previous game due to a stomach ailment, produced 19 points and 14 rebounds in 23 minutes, but he could not prevent Miami from losing its fourth straight game.

Miami All-Star point guard Goran Dragic, coming off a 33-point game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, was held to 13 points. Richardson led the Heat with 20 points.

The Heat made just 3 of 23 3-point attempts, 13 percent. Miami’s Wayne Ellington, one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, missed all eight of his shots from long distance.

Orlando made 13 of 30 3-pointers and got a team-high 20 points from Mario Hezonja.

Aside from the loss, Miami sustained a key injury.

Heat starting power forward Kelly Olynyk left the game in the first quarter due to a strained left shoulder and did not return. He was scoreless in seven minutes.

Miami led 35-26 after the first quarter, the Heat’s highest-scoring opening period in their past 14 games.

The Heat shot 54.5 percent in the first quarter despite going 0-for-5 on 3-point attempts. Miami was successful at the foul line in the first period (11 of 14) and posted a combined 16 points in 12 minutes from centers Whiteside (nine) and Bam Adebayo (seven).

Orlando, after trailing by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, closed the deficit to 60-59 heading into halftime. It was Miami’s highest-scoring first half in 28 games, yet the Heat had their worst long-range shooting half of the season, going 0-for-12 on 3-point tries.

Orlando, which closed the first half on a 10-2 run, took its first lead of the game in the third quarter and finished the period with a 93-87 edge.

The Magic stretched their lead to 13 points in the fourth quarter and hung on for the win.

