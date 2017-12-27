Whiteside returns to lead Heat past Magic

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat, which got starting center Hassan Whiteside back from a 13-game knee-injury absence, defeated the Orlando Magic 107-89 on Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Josh Richardson led Miami with 20 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Wayne Ellington scored 18 points off the bench, including 12 in the fourth.

Tyler Johnson added 17 points and Kelly Olynyk provided a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Heat (18-16) improved to 8-8 at home. Whiteside produced seven points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Magic (11-24) was led by point guard Elfrid Payton, who had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Orlando also had its own comeback story as small forward Evan Fournier returned after missing eight games due to an injured right ankle. He scored 14 points in 30 minutes.

The Magic lost nine games in a row -- a losing streak that started on Dec. 8 against the Denver Nuggets. That was the first game missed by Fournier.

As for the early game action, there were five lead changes and eight tie scores in the first three quarters.

Miami led 21-18 after the first, holding Orlando to 25.1 percent shooting, including 0-for-4 on 3-pointers. Miami led by as many as nine points before its own poor shooting caused a struggle.

Between late in the first quarter and midway through the second, Orlando was plus-20 before settling for a 49-43 halftime lead. Orlando shot 52.4 percent in the second quarter.

In the third, Miami put together a 17-2 run -- led by 11 Goran Dragic points -- as the Heat tied the Magic 68-68 entering the fourth. Orlando turned the ball over just six times in the first half but 11 times in the third quarter.

The Heat then took control in the fourth as Ellington went 4-for-4 on 3-pointers in the quarter.

NOTES: After an 8-4 start, Orlando has lost 20 of its past 23 games. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic (broken left hand) had surgery on Tuesday and will likely miss two months. ... Magic F Aaron Gordon (right calf) missed his fifth straight game. But Magic coach Frank Vogel said Gordon is “close” to returning. ... Magic F Terrence Ross (right knee) hasn’t played since November 29. ... Heat G Dion Waiters (left ankle) missed his second straight game and said he will consider surgery after the season. He played just 46 games last season, missing the final 13 games with another injury to his left ankle. ... Heat F James Johnson (right ankle) re-aggravated his injury on Saturday and is day-to-day. ... Heat F Justise Winslow (left knee) hasn’t played since Dec. 13. ... Miami will play host to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. ... Orlando will play host to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.