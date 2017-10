G Rodney McGruder underwent surgery to repair a left tibia stress fracture on Tuesday. McGruder, 26, is expected to begin rehab in one week and a timetable for his return has not been announced. The procedure lasted 90 minutes. McGruder appeared in five preseason games with the Heat and averaged 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. McGruder averaged 6.4 points in 78 games (65 starts) last season in his first NBA campaign.