Miami Heat - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 18, 2017 / 3:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Okaro White (left foot) will have surgery Thursday. There is no timetable for his return.

F Okaro White underwent surgery to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot, the team announced Thursday. The Heat did not disclose how long White would be sidelined. In what he deemed as a “freak accident,” the 25-year-old White told reporters he felt his foot “pop” as he went up for a reverse layup in practice on Tuesday. White, who is in the second year of a contract that pays $1.3 million per season, averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while appearing in six games (four starts) for Miami this season. He is averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 41 career contests.

C Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 21 rebounds in Wednesday’s 102-93 loss to Washington. It was his third 20-plus-rebound game of the season.

SG Dion Waiters scored 19 points in Wednesday’s 102-93 loss to Washington.

G Goran Dragic scored 21 points in Wednesday’s 102-93 loss to Washington.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
