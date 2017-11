G Josh Richardson scored 15 points in Tuesday’s 108-97 loss at Cleveland.

C Bam Adebayo scored 19 points in Tuesday’s 108-97 loss at Cleveland.

G Dion Waiters scored 21 points in Tuesday’s 108-97 loss at Cleveland.

G Goran Dragic was limited to seven points on 1-of-5 shooting in Tuesday’s 108-97 loss at Cleveland.