Streaking Kings beat Heat, win 3rd straight

Willie Cauley-Stein posted 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 123-113 victory over the host Miami Heat on Monday night.

Josh Richardson scored a career-high 31 points to lead Miami, which had its two-game win streak snapped.

Sacramento, which has won three straight games, was also led by Buddy Hield (23 points), De’Aaron Fox (20 points, eight assists) and Nemanja Bjelica (19 points, five assists, five rebounds).

The Kings used a 43-point third quarter to propel them to victory. It was the most points allowed by Miami in any quarter this season.

For the game, Sacramento outscored Miami 68-38 in the paint. The Kings also had a 27-9 advantage in points off turnovers. The Heat’s 19 turnovers were a season high.

Miami was also led by Goran Dragic (20 points) and Hassan Whiteside (16 points, 24 rebounds, six blocks). Whiteside, who was Sacramento’s second-round pick in 2010 before the Kings released him in July of 2012, was coming off a 16-rebound, six-block game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite the win, Sacramento got off to a poor start, shooting just 25.9 percent in the first quarter. Miami took advantage, taking a 28-17 lead in the period, thanks in part to Whiteside’s 13 rebounds, eight points and four blocks.

Miami extended its lead to 39-27 with seven minutes left in the second quarter, but the Kings rallied to tie the score 51-51 at the half.

Richardson led all scorers at the half with 18 points, but the Kings were able to get back in the game by pounding the paint and playing defense.

Sacramento’s big third quarter gave the Kings a 94-83 lead. The Kings scored 22 third-quarter points in the paint and were never seriously threatened in the fourth.

