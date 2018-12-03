Wade's late FTs lift Heat past Jazz

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Added missing word in ninth graf

Dwyane Wade made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left, and the Miami Heat defeated the Utah Jazz 102-100 on Sunday night.

Utah star Donovan Mitchell, who scored 18 points, had a chance to win the game at the buzzer. However, his 3-point attempt from the left elbow bounced in and out, and he finished the game shooting just 8 of 24 from the floor. He also missed six of his seven 3-point tries.

On the winning play, Wade drove to his right in a tie game and drew a foul on Jazz 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert, who went for the block.

Miami’s Hassan Whiteside had a monster game: 23 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks. It was his 11th career 20-20 game and his third this season.

The Heat, who trailed by 19 points in the first half, had a 42-17 advantage in bench points while extending their modest win streak to two games.

Utah, led by point guard Ricky Rubio’s 23 points, had its three-game road win streak snapped.

The Jazz made a switch in their starting lineup, promoting Jae Crowder and bringing Derrick Favors off the bench. Crowder responded with 19 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes. Favors had seven points and five rebounds in 17 minutes.

Heat starting forward Rodney McGruder turned his ankle in the first quarter and did not return, which left Miami with just nine available players.

Utah got off to a great start, leading by as many as 19 points at 35-16. However, the Heat then closed the first quarter on an 11-0 run, making four consecutive shots, including three-pointers by Wayne Ellington, Kelly Olynyk and Justise Winslow.

The result was a 35-27 Jazz lead after one quarter.

Miami took a 36-35 lead in the second period, stretching its run to 20 consecutive points. Joe Ingles made a runner in the lane to snap a negative Jazz streak of 14 consecutive missed shots.

Utah surged back to take a 55-53 halftime lead on a Mitchell jumper with 11.9 seconds left before the break.

Miami put together a 7-2 run to end the third quarter, taking an 80-77 lead into the fourth.

The lead changed hands several times in the fourth before Miami finally prevailed.

